The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power reported last week that starting on Friday, June 30, Klondike Lake will open for public boating.
The agency noted that precautions are still being taken to guard against invasive mussels at this site, so all motorized watercraft will be inspected before being launched. Recreational users with smaller, non-motorized watercraft that are not transported with a trailer can access the lake at any time.
LADWP had announced in May that Klondike Lake would be temporarily closed due to efforts in managing runoff throughout the Eastern Sierra.
Utility officials have said LADWP would be planning on extending access to motorized boats at Klondike Lake passed the usual Labor Day closure.
LADWP will post to ladwpeasternsierra.com and distribute further information this week on the gate entrance times, hours of operation and seasonal fees.
Current closures
As of June 23, LADWP reported the following closures and restrictions due to flooding and road damage:
• Pleasant Valley – Closed – Pleasant Valley Campground
Pleasant Valley Road will not affect access to the Pleasant Valley Pit Campground. Pleasant Valley Patrol Road is closed to vehicles.
• Round Valley – Boundary Road and County Road
• Sad/Happy Boulder Area – No parking on LADWP land in the area due to ongoing construction. Foot traffic is allowed on LADWP land to access the boulders.
Road closures
• Chalk Bluff Road
• Owens River Road between Line Street and Warm Springs Road - the closure will isolate the area known as “The Ropes and High Banks”
• Owens River Road between Warm Springs Road and Collins Road
• Big Pine Canal Road at the crossing of Big Pine Creek Bypass
• Tinemaha Dam and reservoir – No public access due to active construction
For more information regarding LADWP’s response to this year’s historic runoff go to Los Angeles Department of Water and Power: https://ladwpeasternsierra.com/runoff2023.
For Inyo County information, go to Inyo County: https://ready.inyocounty.us.