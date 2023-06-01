Los Angeles Department of Water and Power announced last week that due to efforts in managing runoff throughout the Eastern Sierra, the agency has made the decision to delay the opening of Klondike Lake for motorized boating.
LADWP notes that this delay is for motorized boating use only, otherwise, the Big Pine lake is open.
LADWP, according to its announcement, has not yet determined when Klondike will be opened to public boating. However, the agency plans on extending access to motorized boats past the usual Labor Day closure. More information will be shared once an opening date has been determined.
Closures and restrictions
As of May 25, LADWP announced the following closures and restrictions:
Tinemaha Dam and Reservoir: No public access due to active construction as well as a safety precaution due to “extremely high flows” in the areae below the Tinemaha Reservoir.
• Pleasant Valley Campground. The Pleasant Valley Road closure will not affect access to the Pleasant Valley Pit Campground. Pleasant Valley Patrol Road is closed to vehicles
• Owens River Gorge – closed starting June 6 until June 25. LADWP will release higher-than-normal water down the Owens River Gorge during this time in cooperation with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife and Mono County.
• Round Valley road closures: Boundary Road and County Road have minor flooding and water running down the shoulder due to lower snowmelt.
• Sad/Happy Boulder Area – No parking on LADWP land in the area due to ongoing construction. Foot traffic is allowed on LADWP land to access the boulders. Chalk Bluff Road is closed
• Bishop road closures include Owens River Road between Line Street and Warm Springs Road. The closure will isolate the area Known as “The Ropes and High Banks.”
For more information on spring runoff preparations and additional resources, go to Ready Inyo at www.ready.inyocounty.us.