The Independence Civic Club has announced the prize-winning entries in the 2022 Independence Fourth of July Parade. The parade is a highlight of the long-running celebration in the county seat, and as usual it attracted a large crowd of spectators who lined US 395 to applaud the parade entries and blast water cannons and toss water balloons at the entries. Informal speculation reached a consensus that this year’s crowd equaled or topped pre-pandemic celebrants.
The judging criteria for winning parade prizes remain a deep, dark secret, like many things in Independence. This year’s theme for the day was Cruisin’ for Independence. The prize-winners took home bragging rights and a plaque holding a Match-Book toy car from the 1950s cruising era.
The parade’s Grand Marshalls, Bob and Virginia Stockman cruised the parade route in style in Bob’s restored 1916 Dodge Roaster.
The Judge’s Award (again, the identity of the judges remains shrouded in mystery), went to the Friends of the Eastern California Museum, whose entry featured a big ATV decorated with a cutout of a vintage 1950s car and the announcement the nonprofit group was actually Rock ‘n’ Rolling Through History. Board members cruised the parade route with hula hoops, a pair rode a bicycle built for two, and there was the obligatory “chick” wearing a poodle skirt.
The Sweepstakes winner was the Manzanar National Historic Site, whose float featured “US soldiers Cruising for Independence,” which saluted the men from the internment camp who volunteered to fight for the US in World War II and joined the famed 442 Regimental Combat Team and the 100th Infantry Battalion, two of the most highly decorate units in the war. The float featured photos of the veterans and a replica of the site’s iconic, white “Soul Consoling Tower.”
Since the event is a family affair, it was only fair that two family entries won prizes. The Whitlock Family won Best of Theme, and the Pischel Family won Star Spangled Youth, thanks to a big crew of kids and parents acting like kids blasting water cannons and balloons from the bed of the family truck.
Riding above the fray was the Best Equestrian award winner, the mounted corps from the De La Cour Ranch, with ranch owner Julie Fought in the center. The group was decked out in matching purple outfits, since the ranch is famous for its extensive lavender products.
The Most Patriotic Award went to the Campin’ Crew Cruising for Independence, which featured an ATV almost covered with US flags, banners, bunting and ribbons.
Rounding out the award winners was an Honorable Mention for Freddie Stanleta who, for reasons that remain a mystery, drove all the way from Alabama to Independence to celebrate Independence Day. That’s a long way to go for an Honorable Mention. However, he did get a free BBQ dinner out of the deal, so that’s something.
If there was an award for Largest Fleet/Entourage the winner would have easily been the dozen or so “floats” that arrived looking exactly like fire trucks and fire engines from various firefighting outfits. Amazingly accurate decorations. Really. Looked like the real thing.