The U.S. Forest Service, Bureau of Land Management, National Park Service, Eastern Sierra Interpretive Association and Friends of the Inyo are hosting the job fair from 11a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 10, at the Eastern Sierra Interagency Visitor Center in Lone Pine.
Representatives from each agency and organization will answer questions and provide information about job postings.
Federal resume and application tutorials will take place at noon, 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.
The agencies stated that “land managers are recruiting for a range of job types, not just rangers.”
Prospective job seekers will be able to check out open positions and those that will be upcoming. They also will have an opportunity to network with professionals.
Inyo County employment
In related news, the unemployment rate for Inyo County has continued to drop, according to the California Department of Employment Development.
In the department’s April report, the latest issued, Inyo County’s unemployment rate was at 3.5%, falling from 3.9% in March and 4.2% in February. According to the report, the number of employed in Inyo County was 7,910 people in April with only 290 people reported unemployed.
Mono County’s unemployment rate also dropped, to 3.6% in April from 3.9% in March and February.
The national unemployment rate for May was 3.7%.