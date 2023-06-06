Bishop, CA (93514)

Today

Sunshine in the morning followed by mostly cloudy skies during the afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 81F. NNW winds shifting to SSE at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 51F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.