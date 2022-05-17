EMS Appreciation Week this year, which takes place from May 15-21, is a celebration of overcoming challenges in EMS.
For each of Inyo County’s volunteer EMS programs, the past two years especially have provided plenty of opportunities to do exactly that.
Staffing shortages amidst a global pandemic put all of Inyo County’s EMS programs to the test. The region’s EMTs were up for the challenge, but the pandemic took its toll and the challenges they face aren’t over yet.
The Inyo County Board of Supervisors at its regular meeting this morning is scheduled to approve a proclamation declaring the week of May 15 through May 21, as EMS Week and “recognizing Emergency Medical System (EMS) providers as 2022 EMS Providers of the Year,” according to county staff. Supervisors will be honoring agencies including Southeast Inyo Fire District, Olancha Volunteer Fire Department, Lone Pine Volunteer Fire Department, Independence Volunteer Fire Department, Big Pine Volunteer Fire Department, Bishop Fire Department, Symons Ambulance, Sierra Life Flight, Northern Inyo Hospital, Southern Inyo Hospital, area law enforcement, Inland Counties Emergency Medical Agency and the county’s Emergency Medical Care Committee.
