The Inyo County Board of Supervisors at its meeting last week adopted an ordinance extending a temporary moratorium on new short-term rentals as county staff continues to work on a new policy based on impacts short-term rentals might have on the county’s overall housing inventory.
Inyo County, as well as much of the rest of the state of California, is struggling to find housing at all levels of income with county officials particularly concerned with available workforce housing.
Supervisors voted to impose the temporary moratorium that initially went into affect in early December after the board made accommodations for some county residents who said financing for their primary homes hinged on them having short-term rentals as a source of income.
County Chief Administrative Officer Nate Greenberg said last week staff currently is in the early stages of developing a “full-scale solution” and a new program that will address the concerns that the supervisors have.
The ordinance the board adopted last week extends the moratorium out to Nov. 25, 2023 but Greenberg said county staff doesn’t expect work on this issue to take that long.
“Our hope is to get workshops and various conversations back to your board in the coming months,” Greenberg told supervisors.
He said rather than have county staff come back repeatedly asking the board for an extension, the decision was made to seek a one-time extension from supervisors “to give us the time to actually do that work.”
The moratorium only applies to the unincorporated areas of the county as the city of Bishop has its own short-term rentals policy.