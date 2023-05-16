The Inyo County Board of Supervisors during its regular meeting last week passed a resolution in support of naming portions of U.S. Highway 395 the “Dave McCoy Memorial Highway” to honor the man who founded Mammoth Mountain and made significant contributions in Inyo and Mono counties.
An effort is underway to have two sections of U.S. Highway 395 - one in northern Inyo County and one in southern Mono County - named the “Dave McCoy Memorial Highway” after the iconic founder of Mammoth Mountain Ski Area who passed away in 2020.
Inyo County Supervisor Jeff Griffiths and Mono County Supervisor Rhonda Duggan are working on the effort with Inyo County resident Randy Short, who is serving as liaison between the supervisors and McCoy’s family.
The California State Association of Counties is providing assistance, with the end goal of having state Sen. Maria Alvarado-Gil sponsor legislation to make the highway naming a reality.
The two sections of highway in question are:
1. South from Junction Route 203/395 (PM R25.750) to Convict Lake Road (PM 21.313); and
2. North from PM 119.000 to Mill Creek Road (PM R 124.936).
Short said he wanted to thank Griffiths for his effort to make the memorial happen.
Short’s initial idea had been to name the Bishop Airport after McCoy, however, after some discussion with a number of stakeholders, the decision was made to honor McCoy via U.S. Highway 395.
Penny McCoy, one of McCoy’s children, expressed the gratitude of the McCoy family for the efforts made by all the supervisors to honor Dave McCoy.
She said the experience included working with the Bishop Paiute Tribal Council on a number of different issues, which was a good reminder that “let’s work with what we can work with, with honor for one another.
She said there has been a proposal that the Bishop Airport be named after the Bishop Paiute Tribe “and I think it’s very fitting.”
“I do pray that you receive a gift of honor,” Penny McCoy told the supervisors.
After sharing stories of McCoy’s contributions to the region, the board of supervisors passed the resolution unanimously.
Supervisor Scott Marcellin, whose own family has had a history with the McCoys for decades, said McCoy wouldn’t have sought out the recognition because he was humble by nature. But because of all of his contributions to the area, “he needs to be honored.”
For more on this story, see the May 16 edition of The Inyo Register.