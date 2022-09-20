The Inyo County Elections Office will convene an Election Observer Panel to observe activities associated with the November General Election, the office recently announced.
Any interested member of the public is invited to participate.
Typically, members of the panel visit one or more polling places on Election Day or the central ballot counting center to observe tabulation of ballots on election night. Panel members are also invited to observe staff at the Elections Department.
Members of the panel will be provided with the information they need to participate in these activities, according to the office.
To participate on the Election Observer Panel, notify the Elections Department by mail, by phone, (760) 878-2155 or by e-mail at cnott@invocounty.us as soon as possible.
For more on this story including important election dates and a list of local candidates, see today’s edition of The Inyo Register.