The Inyo County Elections Office continues to process mail-in ballots from Tuesday’s general election, reporting Tuesday that its current unprocessed count was at about 1,172.
This total includes 77 provisional ballots that will be processed on Nov. 22, according to the office. Additional mailed in ballots postmarked by Nov. 8 may still be received by Nov. 15.
Danielle Sexton, Inyo County clerk-recorder, announced Thursday that Inyo County will conduct a 1% post-election manual tally of the ballots cast in the November 2022, Statewide General Election to provide transparency of the election process.
The random selection of 1% of all precincts for the required post-election audit will begin on Thursday, Nov. 17, at 9 a.m. in the County Elections Office located in the Inyo County Courthouse in Independence.
The audit will take place immediately preceding the random draw and will continue until completed.
The registrar of Voters will publish the election audit results and materials on its website.
The public is invited to observe all processes. If you would like to be an election observer, contact the Inyo County Elections Office, (760) 878-0224.
Updated results
What follows are results from the county’s Elections Office released Thursday evening. The office has announced that its next update will be posted on the evening of Monday, Nov. 14.
To see the complete report and subsequent reports, go to www.elections.inyocounty.us.
Inyo County sheriff
Stephanie Rennie, 3,137 (52.80%)
Eric Pritchard, 2,804 votes (47.20%)
* Undervotes, 451
** Overvotes, 0
District 1 supervisor
Trina M. Orrill, 691 votes (54.24%)
Jeff Gabriel, 583 votes (45.76%)
* Undervotes, 130
** Overvotes, 0
District 3 supervisor
Scott E. Marcellin, 609 votes (49.31%)
Kody Jaeger, 626 votes (50.69%)
* Undervotes, 70
** Overvotes, 1
Big Pine School Board
(two positions)
The two candidates receiving the most votes Tuesday were:
Kami Bayer, 395 votes (33.25%)
Adelina Rico, 391 votes (32.91%)
* Undervotes, 384
** Overvotes, 2
Bishop School Board
(three positions)
The three candidates receiving the most votes Tuesday were:
Claudia Moya-Tanner, 1,889 votes (18.02%)
Virginia Figueroa, 1,620 votes (15.46%)
Joshua R. Nicholson, 1,446 votes (13.80%)
* Undervotes, 2,766
** Overvotes, 51
Lone Pine School Board
(three positions)
The three candidates receiving the most votes Tuesday were:
Scott William Kemp, 452 votes (27.36%)
Krista L. McKray-Sullivan, 347 votes (21.00%)
Rachel M. Yourgules, 346 votes (20.94%)
* Undervotes, 676
** Overvotes, 0
Owens Valley School Board
(three positions)
The three candidates receiving the most votes Tuesday were:
Joey Peterson, 171 votes (28.45%)
Allie Whisler, 161 votes (26.79%)
Alisa M. Lynch, 14 votes (24.46%)
* Undervotes, 242