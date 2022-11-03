Marilyn Mann, director of the county’s Health and Human Services Department, reported Tuesday that the county is continuing flu vaccination clinics, including a trip south last week to Shoshone, Tecopa and Furnace Creek in Death Valley.
Mann, speaking to the Inyo County Board of Supervisors, said during the trip her department conducted clinics for flu vaccinations as well as COVID vaccines.
Mann said the clinices served 34 people in Shoshone and Tecopa and 48 people in Furnace Creek.
She said the county for the year has administered 253 flu vaccines of the 400 vaccines the county currently has on hand.
Mann said the county was set to conduct similar clinics at the Calvary Baptist Church in Bishop on Tuesday, the Bishop Care Center on Wednesday and one at the Lone Pine Senior Center, 138 N. Jackson St., from noon to 2 p.m. today.
After today’s clinic, the county will be moving its flu clinics to the county’s Clint Quilter consolidated office building in Bishop. The clinics will be held from 1 - 4 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. People can make an appointment or drop in. The building is at 1360 N. Main St.
