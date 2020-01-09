Would-be robber killed in Shell Station shooting (updated)

Targeted local resident, wounded, returns fire, kills suspect ‘in true Bishop fashion’

An out-of-town male suspect apparently targeted a Bishop man for robbery at a local gas station Monday night was killed after the Bishop man returned fire, according to the Bishop Police Department.

The Bishop Police Department had not released any names of those involved pending notification of the family of the deceased and further investigation into the incident.

The Bishop Police Department’s Dispatch Center at 5:14 p.m. Monday began receiving “911” calls regarding a shooting with multiple victims at the Shell Gas Station, 1290 N. Main St.

In the course of its investigation the department learned that the decedent attempted to rob a local resident shortly after he parked and exited his vehicle at the Shell. It is likely the decedent had been looking to target someone in the parking lot. The decedent shot the victim more than once. The victim, who had a concealed carry permit and was armed, returned fire. He then managed to enter his vehicle and move to a better location. The victim received serious wounds but was able to provide BPD with good details.

Three BPD officers were on scene quickly with medical staging shortly thereafter. Law enforcement officers from nearby agencies hearing the call began responding. BPD officers located an adult male on the ground in the parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds. He was unable to speak. A handgun was nearby. Medics began life-saving measures but he died shortly thereafter.

The name of the decedent is being withheld to confirm identity followed by family notification. He was not a resident of Bishop.

BPD quickly learned from witnesses that the decedent had arrived in a vehicle with a female driver. The female fled immediately after the shooting. BPD radioed the suspect vehicle description and likely direction of travel requesting all law enforcement officers in Mono and Inyo counties to begin a search. The suspect vehicle was found crashed and unoccupied just off of Jean Blanc Road. This began hours of searching on foot by the BPD’s multi-agency tactical team and other law enforcement officers. A CHP helicopter assisted along with the K9 unit from Ridgecrest PD. The BPD local K9 unit was out of town.

Sometime after midnight the female began succumbing to the cold in her hiding spot and yelling for help. The temperature was about 19 degrees. She was taken into custody without incident. After a medical clearance, she was transported to BPD.

The name of this adult female suspect is being withheld as she is still being investigated at BPD. She is not a resident of Bishop.

There is an inmate listed in the Inyo County Jail as Brandee Sue Trujillo, 46, who was arrested on Jean Blanc Road on a fugitive from justice warrant.

During a Tuesday morning briefing of the Inyo County Board of Supervisors, Sheriff Jeff Hollowell described the incident, adding that, “in true Bishop fashion, a shoot-out ensued, one subject is deceased, one subject is injured.”

Hollowell reported that responding departments included Mammoth Lakes, Mono County, the California Highway Patrol, Inyo County, Bishop PD and the Inyo County District Attorney’s Office.

“I brought out the SWAT team, it was quite the show of force, if you will,” Hollowell said.

Hollowell said late Monday night, while the number of suspects was still in question, he issued a “shelter-in-place” order for residences around Laws and Rudolph Road.

Hollowell said the confusion stemmed from conflicting reports on the number of people who were involved. The female who was ultimately apprehended might have been mistaken for a male at the time.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with possible relevant information about this incident or those involved is encouraged to contact the BPD as soon as possible.