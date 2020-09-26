Woman arrested after pepper spraying officer, barricading herself in hotel room

A local woman was arrested on Thursday after spraying a Bishop police officer in the face with pepper spray and barricading herself in a local hotel room, the Bishop Police Department reported Friday.

On Thursday, Sept. 24, at approximately 9 a.m., the Bishop Police Department was requested by a local support agency to conduct a welfare check on a minor child that was staying with an adult male and female in a hotel room located at the 600 block of N. Main St., in Bishop.

Officers contacted an adult male at the door of the hotel room, who initially stated that he was alone in the room. Officers made an effort to speak with the female occupant that was seen inside the room when she produced an aerosol can of pepper spray, otherwise known as oleoresin capsicum. The female dispersed the contents of the aerosol can through the open door, aiming it towards the police officers, striking the male party directly in the face as well as one Bishop police officer.

Officers immediately requested backup assistance and medical aid from Symons Ambulance Services to respond at approximately 9:20 a.m. The female then barricaded herself inside the hotel room.

Multiple agencies including members of the Inyo County Sheriff’s Department, California Highway Patrol and Mono County Sheriff’s Department responded to the call for assistance and remained on scene. A crisis negotiation team, comprised of local law enforcement officers and assisted by local counselors, was dispatched to the hotel in an effort to have the female occupant surrender peacefully and safely. Negotiation efforts were unsuccessful after several hours.

As a result, an arrest warrant was obtained from the Inyo County Superior Court, allowing officers to enter the room and remove female.

Twyla Dawn Sepsey, 43, Bishop, was safely taken into custody and booked at the Inyo County Jail with the following charges:

Two counts of Penal Code Section 69 – Resistance of an Executive Officer;

One count of Penal Code Section 22810(g) – Prohibited person in possession of tear gas (OC spray).

The male subject was assisted by medical staff at the scene with decontamination from the pepper spray

Two officers self-decontaminated from the pepper spray exposure and recovered at the scene.