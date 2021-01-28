Winter wonderland in Bishop

Photos by Kristina Blüm Justice

Residents of the Owens Valley on Wednesday woke up to significant snow that was whipped around by breezy conditions that reduced visibility considerably. Local first responders were busy throughout the morning, according to the radio scanner, assisting those involved in minor accidents for the most part. A flooding problem

occurred off of S. Barlow when a culvert backed up due to clogging and the increased precipitation. The excess water backed up into at least one house in the area.

Inclement weather is expected throughout today. The city of Bishop would like to remind residents and business owners that they should clear snow from public

sidewalks at their homes and businesses as soon as possible during and after snow. Clearing snow from sidewalks is especially important in areas that stay shaded

from the low winter sun. If the snow is not cleared immediately, it can partially melt, then freeze and remain slippery for a long time. State law and city policy

makes the maintenance of sidewalks, including snow removal, the responsibility of the adjacent property owner. When chains are required on Bishop-area highways, they also should be be used on Bishop city streets.

Chain requirements for state highways are available from Caltrans including by dialing 511 from any phone.

Since both Highway 168 and Highway 395 are long routes, care is needed to ensure the chain requirements for the portions of those highways in Bishop are noted.