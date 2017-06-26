What's happnening this week (June 26-June 30)

Monday, June 26

Senior Resources Fair

There will be a senior resources fair from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Lone Pine Senior Center. Those who are age 60 years old or older may RSVP for lunch the day of the event by calling the Bishop Senior Center at (760) 872-5240.

Drawbridge to the King

The Salvation Army Vacation Bible School will take place through Friday June 30 from 4-6 p.m. at 621 W. Line Street. There will be Bible stories, games, music, fun and more. Call (760) 872-2124 to register.

City council

The Bishop City Council will meet at 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 301 W. Line St. The meeting will be streamed live on Channel 12 or online at cityofbishop.com.

Tuesday, June 27

Tennis

There will be social double tennis at the Bishop City Park tennis courts at 9 a.m.

County board of supervisors

The Inyo County Board of Supervisors will meet at 10 a.m. at the County Administrative Center in Independence.

Rotary Club of Bishop

The Rotary Club of Bishop meets every Tuesday at noon at Astorga’s Mexican Restaurant at 2206 N. Sierra Highway. Chris Donhost, coroner liaison for Sierra Donor Services will be the guest speaker. Visitors are always welcome. Lunch is $12. Call DeEtte Johnston for information, (760) 873-4958.

Lions Club Bingo

The Independence Lions Club will be hosting Bingo and a dessert social. The action will take place at the American Legion Hall, 201 S. Edwards in Independence. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the first Bingo game starts promptly at 6 p.m. Price is $10 and includes eight Bingo games plus dessert and coffee. The Independence Lions Club is dedicated to serving the Independence community and 100 percent of all profits raised at its fundraisers are used for charitable and service projects. Student scholarships, highway Christmas decorations and holiday gifts for skilled nursing residents are just some of the Lions projects conducted throughout the year.

Wednesday, June 28

Bishop Sunrise Rotary Club

Bishop Sunrise Rotary Club meets at 7:11 a.m. at the Northern Inyo Hospital Board Room Annex, 2957 Birch St., Bishop.

NIH Auxiliary

The Northern Inyo Hospital Auxiliary will hold a workshop at 10 a.m. at 2759 Birch St. At the workshops items are assembled to be sold at the annual November holiday boutique. All are welcome to join in this project. All proceeds go to purchasing life-saving equipment for the hospital. For more information, call Shirley Stone (760) 872-1914.

Thursday, June 29

Tennis

There will be social double tennis at the Bishop City Park tennis courts at 9 a.m.

Bishop Lions Club

The Bishop Lions Club meets every Thursday, except holidays, at noon at the Tri-County Fairgrounds Patio Building. Lunch is served and then the community projects are discussed. Everybody is welcome.

Yoga classes

The Imagination Lab hosts yoga classes led by Sabine Ellis every Thursday from noon-1 p.m. The Imagination Lab is located at 621 W. Line Street, Ste. 204.

Bingo at Senior Center

AARP is offering Bingo at 12:45 p.m. at the Bishop Senior Center behind the City Park. Everyone age 18 and older is welcome to attend. For more information, call (760) 873-5839.

Weight Watchers

Weight Watchers meets at 5:30 p.m. at St. Timothy’s Anglican Church every Thursday. The church is located at 700 Hobson St., Bishop.

Taking Off Pounds Sensibly

TOPS weight-loss program meets every Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Highlands Adult Clubhouse. Community members can reach their weight-loss goals by providing the tools, information, support and accountability to succeed. TOPS is open to men, women and teens.

Friday, June 30

Laws Picnic Concert

Laws Railroad Museum and Historic Site will hold a picnic at the museum and a concert featuring Laurie Lewis, Tom Rozum and the Right Hands. Picnic and brill car rides will be at 5 p.m. with the concert to begin at 6:30. Tickets are $20 each and may be purchased at the museum or at the Bishop Chamber of Commerce, online at lawsmuseum.org or from Fiddlin’ Pete.