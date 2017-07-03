What's happnening this week (July 3-July 7)

Monday, July 3

Silver Spike Celebration

The Carson and Colorado Railway and the Eastern California Museum will host the Slim Princess Engine 18 Silver Spike Celebration. The day-long event will celebrate the recent relocation of the Southern Pacific Narrow Gauge Locomotive No. 18, the Slim Princess, to the museum grounds. The locomotive at noon run on the newest “short-line” railroad in Inyo County, which consists of about 300 feet of track. At 4 p.m. local bluegrass band Idle Hands will start playing on the museum grounds. At 5 p.m., the world famous Trash Can Tri-Tip Dinner will be served, with a vegetarian option, for a $15 donation. Call (760) 878-02358 to RSVP for dinner.

OVRO Tour

The Owens Valley Radio Observatory Tour occurs on the first Monday of the month from 1 to 2 p.m. Contact Dr. Mark Hodges for more information, (760) 938-2075, ext. 109. This is a free tour.

Party in the Park

The Party in the Park will feature the Zach Smith band playing in Dehy Park in Independence from 8 p.m.-midnight.

Tuesday, July 4

Fourth of July in Independence

The American Legion’s flag raising ceremony will be at 6:25 a.m. in Dehy Park. The Lions Club will be serving a pancake breakfast from 6:30-9 a.m. in the park. At 8 a.m. the day’s Arts and Crafts Show will be on the grounds of the Inyo County Courthouse. At 8:30 a.m., meet at Dehy Park for a Historic Walking Tour of Independence. The parade will start at 10 a.m. The Pioneer Methodist Pie Social will be at noon in Dehy Park. There will be a deep pit barbecue from 4-6:30 p.m. at the park and fireworks at the Independence Airport at dusk.

Walk for Veterans

Big Pine American Legion Glacier Post 457, Auxiliary Unit No. 457 and Civic Club have once again partnered with the Veterans Helping Veterans group in Bishop to host the second annual Walk for Veterans. Registration for the event begins at 6:30 a.m. The walk will begin at 7:30 a.m. at the Big Pine Fire Station on U.S. Highway 395. The length of the walk is approximately 2 miles and will begin and end at the fire station. Comfortable walking shoes and water are recommended. Those who are unable to participate in the walk, can have breakfast for a $7 donation starting for the general public at 9 a.m.

Bishop’s Annual Fireworks

Bishop’s annual fireworks show will be from 4 to 10 p.m. sponsored by the Bishop Fire Department at the airport. Bring barbecues, coolers and shade. Call (760) 873-5863 for more information.

Wednesday, July 5

Bishop Sunrise Rotary Club

Bishop Sunrise Rotary Club meets at 7:11 a.m. at the Northern Inyo Hospital Board Room Annex, 2957 Birch St., Bishop.

NIH Auxiliary

The Northern Inyo Hospital Auxiliary will hold a workshop at 10 a.m. at 2759 Birch St. At the workshops items are assembled to be sold at the annual November holiday boutique. All are welcome to join in this project. All proceeds go to purchasing life-saving equipment for the hospital. For more information, call Shirley Stone (760) 872-1914.

Thursday, July 6

Tennis

There will be social double tennis at the Bishop City Park tennis courts at 9 a.m.

Bishop Lions Club

The Bishop Lions Club meets every Thursday, except holidays, at noon at the Tri-County Fairgrounds Patio Building. Lunch is served and then the community projects are discussed. Everybody is welcome.

Yoga classes

The Imagination Lab hosts yoga classes led by Sabine Ellis every Thursday from noon-1 p.m. The Imagination Lab is located at 621 W. Line Street, Ste. 204.

Bingo at Senior Center

AARP is offering Bingo at 12:45 p.m. at the Bishop Senior Center behind the City Park. Everyone age 18 and older is welcome to attend. For more information, call (760) 873-5839.

Weight Watchers

Weight Watchers meets at 5:30 p.m. at St. Timothy’s Anglican Church every Thursday. The church is located at 700 Hobson St., Bishop.

Taking Off Pounds Sensibly

TOPS weight-loss program meets every Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Highlands Adult Clubhouse. Community members can reach their weight-loss goals by providing the tools, information, support and accountability to succeed. TOPS is open to men, women and teens.