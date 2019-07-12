What's going on this weekend (July 12- July 14)

Friday, July 12

Youth in N.A.

Every Friday from 4 - 5 p.m. at Coyote Mountain Apartments, 18 N. Pa Ha Lane, Bishop, in the conference room. Teens only.

Narcotics Anonymous

Bishop, 6:30 - 7:30 p.m. Topic/open meeting at First Methodist Church (back room).

Saturday, July 13

Overeaters Anonymous

Overeaters Anonymous meets from 10 - 11 a.m. in the Calvary Baptist Church library at 1100 W. Line St., across from the DMV. Overeaters anonymous is a 12-step program for people who have problems with food. There are no dues or fees, no weigh-ins or diet plans and no membership requirements. For more information, call or text Marilyn at (760) 920-8013.

Veterans fundraiser

A fundraiser for veterans featuring Olga’s “super burritos” for $10 will be at noon at the VFW, 484 Short St., Bishop.

Bingo at Senior Center

AARP is offering Bingo at the Bishop Senior Center behind the City Park. Those 18 and older are welcome to attend. Doors open at 5 p.m. No sales after 5:45 p.m. Bingo starts at 6 p.m. For more information, call (760) 873-5839. AARP Bishop Chapter 1514 needs bingo callers and cashiers for Saturday night “Bingo” at the Bishop Senior Center. Call Danielle, (760) 873-5839.

Junior Livestock Show

The Junior Livestock Show and Auction features local 4H and FFA youth bringing their livestock projects to the Tri-County Fairgrounds in Bishop for show and sale. Buyers dinner and auction is at 6 p.m.

Sunday, July 14

VFW Breakfast

The VFW Auxiliary Post 8988 will be serving breakfast from 9 - 11 a.m. at 484 Short St., Bishop. The menu includes all the pancakes you can eat, eggs to order, large link sausage, fruit, juice, tea, coffee and hot chocolate for a donation of $8. Children younger than 12 eat for half price. Open to the public. Call (760) 920-0106 or (760) 873-5770 for more information. Free delivery is available.

Eastside Writing Circle

Eastside Writing Circle meets from 1-2:30 p.m. at The Imagination Lab at 621 W. Line St., No. 204, across the street from Dwayne’s Friendly Pharmacy in Bishop. There are no fees or dues and all ages and skill levels and drop-ins are welcome. Contact Marilyn at (760) 920-8013, marilynbphilip@gmail.com for more information.