What you might have missed this week
Friday, August 23, 2019
BISHOP, CA
TUESDAY (Aug. 20)
* SUV driver killed in traffic accident
* Outbreak of opioid overdoses in the Eastern Sierra
* New fire detected in area
THURSDAY (Aug. 22)
* Saline Valley's 'Chicken Strip' Airfield authorized
* Meeting addresses opioid epidemic that 'impacts all of us'
* Springs Fire now 37 percent contained
SATURDAY (Aug. 24)
* Tribe breaks ground on casino expansion
* Kelly out as Bishop city admin
* Tournament to help support National Wounded Warrior Center project
