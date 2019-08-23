What you might have missed this week

Staff Writer
Friday, August 23, 2019
BISHOP, CA

TUESDAY (Aug. 20)
* SUV driver killed in traffic accident

* Outbreak of opioid overdoses in the Eastern Sierra

* New fire detected in area

THURSDAY (Aug. 22)
* Saline Valley's 'Chicken Strip' Airfield authorized

* Meeting addresses opioid epidemic that 'impacts all of us'

* Springs Fire now 37 percent contained

SATURDAY (Aug. 24)
* Tribe breaks ground on casino expansion

* Kelly out as Bishop city admin

* Tournament to help support National Wounded Warrior Center project

Category: