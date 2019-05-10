What you might have missed this week

Staff Writer
Friday, May 10, 2019
BISHOP, CA

TUESDAY (May 7)

* Kingsley hosts RCRC board in Inyo County

* Massive hydro project proposal still active

* Lone Pine softball loses to AAE

THURSDAY (May 9)

* Sheriff reports on ICE activity to county

* Water group wades into short-, long-term river issues

* A brown trout is a brown trout

SATURDAY (May 11)

* Former deputy faces misuse of funds charge

* Entrance to fairgrounds named to honor Tatum

* LA will 'create' local water for future use

