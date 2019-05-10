What you might have missed this week
Friday, May 10, 2019
BISHOP, CA
TUESDAY (May 7)
* Kingsley hosts RCRC board in Inyo County
* Massive hydro project proposal still active
* Lone Pine softball loses to AAE
THURSDAY (May 9)
* Sheriff reports on ICE activity to county
* Water group wades into short-, long-term river issues
* A brown trout is a brown trout
SATURDAY (May 11)
* Former deputy faces misuse of funds charge
* Entrance to fairgrounds named to honor Tatum
* LA will 'create' local water for future use
