What you might have missed this week

Staff Writer
Friday, April 26, 2019
BISHOP, CA

TUESDAY (April 23)
* Fairgrounds Patio Building, Miller Stage get much needed upgrades

* City Council mulls switching to "city manager" form of government

* Bishop, Lone Pine softball find wins

THURSDAY (April 25)

* Bishop teacher charged with lewd acts with child

* Bishop Nursery could see new life

* Chamber sees continued increase in visitor numbers

SATURDAY (April 27)

* Questions arise over LADWP pumping plan

* Mule Days, fairgrounds combo a win/win for area

* Lone Pine High School softball takes league championship

Category: