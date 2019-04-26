What you might have missed this week
Friday, April 26, 2019
BISHOP, CA
TUESDAY (April 23)
* Fairgrounds Patio Building, Miller Stage get much needed upgrades
* City Council mulls switching to "city manager" form of government
* Bishop, Lone Pine softball find wins
THURSDAY (April 25)
* Bishop teacher charged with lewd acts with child
* Bishop Nursery could see new life
* Chamber sees continued increase in visitor numbers
SATURDAY (April 27)
* Questions arise over LADWP pumping plan
* Mule Days, fairgrounds combo a win/win for area
* Lone Pine High School softball takes league championship
Category: