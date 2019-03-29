What you might have missed this week
Friday, March 29, 2019
BISHOP, CA
TUESDAY (March 26)
* County to consider grant agreement for water trail project
* SIHD to host CNA training program
* Lady Broncos softball face defeat against Cal City
THURSDAY (March 28)
* Tatum family to be honored with field dedication
* Bishop JV baseball team disbanded
* Lone Pine softball wins 9-3 against Desert Christian
SATURDAY (March 30)
* Betty Denton leaves a legacy of hope
* Fatality occurs in Chalfant
* City submits progress report to state
