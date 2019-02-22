What you might have missed this week
Friday, February 22, 2019
BISHOP, CA
TUESDAY (Feb. 19)
* County to review mid-year financial report
* Final input scheduled for Inyo Forest Plan
* Season ends for BUHS basketball, soccer teams
THURSDAY (Feb. 21)
* Dynamite found near Big Pine
* County accepts collection of Native American baskets
* Tight Lines: The Pleasant Fire a year later
SATURDAY (Feb. 23)
* LADWP starts water spreading
* Epic snow year affects annual numbers
* Students discuss free press
