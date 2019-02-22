What you might have missed this week

Staff Writer
Friday, February 22, 2019
BISHOP, CA

TUESDAY (Feb. 19)

* County to review mid-year financial report

* Final input scheduled for Inyo Forest Plan

* Season ends for BUHS basketball, soccer teams

THURSDAY (Feb. 21)

* Dynamite found near Big Pine

* County accepts collection of Native American baskets

* Tight Lines: The Pleasant Fire a year later

SATURDAY (Feb. 23)

* LADWP starts water spreading

* Epic snow year affects annual numbers

* Students discuss free press

