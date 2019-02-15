What you might have missed this week

TUESDAY, Feb. 12

* Construction on new county building could start in April, May

* County to consider approval of last cannabis application

* BUHS girls, boys varsity basketball teams advance into first round playoffs

THURSDAY, Feb. 14

* County studies water rate hikes for Indy, Lone Pine, Laws

* Manzanar Pilgrimage speakers announced

* Bishop Elks Lodge hosts February Chamber of Commerce mixer

SATURDAY, Feb. 16

* Federal protection for Alabama Hills one step away

* Celebrate dark skies in Death Valley march 1-3

* Three BUHS sports teams advance in playoffs