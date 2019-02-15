What you might have missed this week
Friday, February 15, 2019
BISHOP, CA
TUESDAY, Feb. 12
* Construction on new county building could start in April, May
* County to consider approval of last cannabis application
* BUHS girls, boys varsity basketball teams advance into first round playoffs
THURSDAY, Feb. 14
* County studies water rate hikes for Indy, Lone Pine, Laws
* Manzanar Pilgrimage speakers announced
* Bishop Elks Lodge hosts February Chamber of Commerce mixer
SATURDAY, Feb. 16
* Federal protection for Alabama Hills one step away
* Celebrate dark skies in Death Valley march 1-3
* Three BUHS sports teams advance in playoffs
