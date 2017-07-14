What you might have missed this week
Friday, July 14, 2017
BISHOP, CA
TUESDAY
• County to consider Lone Pine parking restrictions
• County docs provide insight to union negotiations
• Bishop 12U All-Stars win third straight division title
THURSDAY
• Fairgrounds welcomes Junior Livestock Show
• Highway plan looks to improve safety
• Mono County takes on pot farm in Benton
SATURDAY
• County moves forward on parking regs
• City leans toward tighter pot law
• Softball action: Redtails versus Pitch Please
