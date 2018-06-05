What you might have missed last week
Friday, May 25, 2018
BISHOP, CA
TUESDAY
• Chalfant resident sentenced to life in prison
• State agency board to visit Bishop
•Inyo National Forest welcomes district ranger
THURSDAY
• County to begin enforcing short-term rental law
• Fairground seeking donations for sun shades
• Borax Wagons are home at Laws
Saturday
• Owens Lake garners International Shorebird designation
• Bank of American to close local branch
• Special projects coordinator guiding fairgrounds CEO search
