What you might have missed

Staff Writer
Friday, December 14, 2018
BISHOP, CA

TUESDAY (Dec. 18)

* Vehicle weight restriction on county highway requested

* Public input sought on Rogers Peak assessment

* AI vs the real thing

THURSDAY (Dec. 20)

* County approves latest cannabis business licenses

* Bishop woman receives BMW Motorcycle Owners of America High Mileage Award

* Caltrans reminds travelers of seasonal closures

SATURDAY (Dec. 22)

* Disabled Sports Eastern Sierra needs you!

* BUHS students show off their metal

* Christmas could be white - and then some

Category: