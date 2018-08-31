What you might have missed
Friday, August 31, 2018
BISHOP, CA
TUESDAY (Aug. 28)
* Cook co-sponsors legislation to revitalize national parks
* Fair fun begins Thursday
* Broncos football falls to Yerington in overtime
THURSDAY (Aug. 30)
* County will 'object' to parts of the Inyo Forest plan
* The 'joy' of the Tri-County Fair
* Inyo, Mammoth continue work on air service
SATURDAY (Sept. 1)
* City ranks vacant building initiatives
* Inyo County opens spigot for water projects
* Lady Broncos volleyball sweeps Lone Pine in 3 sets
Category: