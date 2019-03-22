What you might have missed
Friday, March 22, 2019
BISHOP, CA
TUESDAY
* Local woman starts non-profit to help homeless dogs in Caribean
* Precipitation hits 187 percent of average for March
* Broncos varsity baseball team loses district opener
THURSDAY
* Big 5 Sporting Goods hopes to score in Bishop
* Celebrating 100 years of the American Legion
* Agency: Area homeless numbers are rising
SATURDAY
* Bishop hires new school superintendent
* What happens to Fishmas under proposed fishing regs?
* Case of missing teen Karlie Guse to be focus of "Dr. Phil" episodes
Category: