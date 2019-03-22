What you might have missed

TUESDAY

* Local woman starts non-profit to help homeless dogs in Caribean

* Precipitation hits 187 percent of average for March

* Broncos varsity baseball team loses district opener

THURSDAY

* Big 5 Sporting Goods hopes to score in Bishop

* Celebrating 100 years of the American Legion

* Agency: Area homeless numbers are rising

SATURDAY

* Bishop hires new school superintendent

* What happens to Fishmas under proposed fishing regs?

* Case of missing teen Karlie Guse to be focus of "Dr. Phil" episodes