What you may have missed this week

Staff Writer
Friday, September 20, 2019
BISHOP, CA

Tuesday, Sept. 17

• Multiple energy projects still proposed for local area
• Students study seismic history of California
• Fire crews remain ready for winds

Thursday, Sept. 19

• Cook to retire from congress
• Webpage tracks the arrival of fall colors
• Inyo National Forest releases final EIS for forest plan

Saturday, Sept. 21

• Local youth rumbles national motocross stage
• Officials proclaim community pink day in October
• Candidates announced in race for county offices

Category: