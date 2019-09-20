What you may have missed this week
Friday, September 20, 2019
BISHOP, CA
Tuesday, Sept. 17
• Multiple energy projects still proposed for local area
• Students study seismic history of California
• Fire crews remain ready for winds
Thursday, Sept. 19
• Cook to retire from congress
• Webpage tracks the arrival of fall colors
• Inyo National Forest releases final EIS for forest plan
Saturday, Sept. 21
• Local youth rumbles national motocross stage
• Officials proclaim community pink day in October
• Candidates announced in race for county offices
