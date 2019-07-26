What you may have missed this week
Friday, July 26, 2019
BISHOP, CA
Tuesday, July 23
• Cook opponent visits Bishop
• LADWP unleashes waves of negative River Trail comments
• Inyo Council for the Arts presents Millpond Festival artists
Thursday, July 25
• Bishopalooza set to rock the fairgrounds Saturday
• Get ready for a rumble – or a fire or a flood
• Fair shares winner of poster art contest
Saturday, July 27
• Remains identified in Old Spanish Trail case
• Local band’s music shines in new film
• Former tribal cop arrested again
Category: