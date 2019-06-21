What you may have missed this week
Friday, June 21, 2019
BISHOP, CA
Tuesday, June 18
• Inyo SAR responds to two incidents
• Commercial air service in Bishop closer to reality
• Lone Pine students learn love of poetry
Thursday, June 20
• A new protector of Paradise
• Body of lost hiker found on Mt. Whitney slope
• Bishop to host lunch stop on 2019 Great Race
Saturday, June 22
• Manor Market celebrates 50 years
• Inyo Council for the Arts receives grant
• History presentation and book signing set for Thursday
Category: