What you may have missed this week
Friday, May 31, 2019
BISHOP, CA
Tuesday, May 28
• County to rename Shoshone Airport
• High altitude rescue saves skier
• County reviews short-term rental policy
Thursday, May 30
• Aaron Schat charged with domestic battery
• Lone Pine Clinic welcomes new doctor
• Financial impact of Death Valley tourism calculated for 2018
Saturday, June 1
• Lone Pine Volunteer Fire Department names new fire chief
• Premium Energy project loses voltage
• City discusses economic impact of Mule Days
