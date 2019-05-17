What you may have missed this week
Friday, May 17, 2019
BISHOP, CA
Tuesday, May 14
• Donkey rescue project appears in court
• Saline Valley Warm Springs Plan finalized
• Record Breaking Rachel Fitt is back
Thursday, May 16
• Murder suspect arrested in Lone Pine
• Ne See Vee stoplight goes live
• Broncos advance in playoffs
Bonus content! Profile Magazine 2018-2019
Saturday, May 18
• Traveling with the 20 Mule Team
• Eastside Guesthouse and Bivy opens in Bishop
• Marketing efforts put Bishop on the map
