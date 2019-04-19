What you may have missed this week
Friday, April 19, 2019
BISHOP, CA
Tuesday, April 16
• Quakes felt in north county
• Bishop gets new family practitioner
ESCOG hears report on youth and tobacco
Thursday, April 18
• Spending an evening under the stars
• Breakfast and silent auction to benefit Hospice program
• Mama Mia! Playhouse 395 gears up for spring performance
Saturday, April 20
• Earth Day comes to the Eastern Sierra
• Community Concert Association to host free concert membership kick-off
• Tight-lines: Opening Day of Fishing Season
