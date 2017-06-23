What you may have missed this week
Friday, June 23, 2017
BISHOP, CA
Tuesday, June 20
• Death Valley gears up for scorcher
• Flooding impacts camp areas, roads
• Runoff starts to sprint, thanks to heat wave
Thursday, June 22
• Flood wipes out Round Valley Road
• High flows released in Lower Owens River
• Bishop to celebrate Summer Solstice
Saturday, June 24
• Un-manned aircraft crashes west of Lone Pine
• Inderbieten to lace the poles at NHSRA finals
• City Council to discuss facade improvement loan program
Category: