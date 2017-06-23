What you may have missed this week

Tuesday, June 20

• Death Valley gears up for scorcher

• Flooding impacts camp areas, roads

• Runoff starts to sprint, thanks to heat wave

Thursday, June 22

• Flood wipes out Round Valley Road

• High flows released in Lower Owens River

• Bishop to celebrate Summer Solstice

Saturday, June 24

• Un-manned aircraft crashes west of Lone Pine

• Inderbieten to lace the poles at NHSRA finals

• City Council to discuss facade improvement loan program