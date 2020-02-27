This weekend just got Girl Scout cookie sweeter

The Eastern Sierra’s young cookie entrepreneurs are preparing to celebrate the sweetest weekend of the year as Girl Scouts of the Sierra Nevada celebrates National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend.

“We really do appreciate everyone who buys cookies,” said Laurie Chase, Bishop Service Unit manager. “It’s just so helpful. All our troops feel the same way. Our troop uses its cookie money to pay for registration, uniforms and our outings. It’s pretty expensive when you add it all up.”

The annual Girl Scout Cookie Weekend honors the achievements of young entrepreneurs across the United States and in California – Girl Scouts who run successful cookie booth and door-to-door cookie sales as well as market their businesses online using the Digital Cookie platform.

One Bishop area troop will have a cookie booth in front of Vons from 4 - 6 p.m. Friday, possibly staying later. Another troop will be set up at Meadow Farms Smokehouse from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, in hopes of giving the out-of-town crowd an opportunity to pick up some cookies for the road.

With only three troops participating in the cookie program in Bishop this year, Chase said the girls and leaders knew they had their work cut out for them. Last year there were six troops selling, but this year, the participating troops have managed to fill the gap through hard work and the community’s support.

One of Bishop’s four troops opted out of participating, Chase said, because the girls themselves chose not to.

“This really is about the girls and what they want to do,” she said. “We never force them to do it, and some choose not to. However more often they are incredibly enthusiastic once they’ve tried it. I’ve seen some really shy girls come out their shells. Some of them really get excited about it. It’s so good for the girls.”

There were 6,763 boxes of cookies shipped to the Bishop troops this year, counting all the pre-ordered boxes and the additional boxes ordered for the cookie booths.

For cookie lovers who weren’t able to pre-order their annual supply of cookies, there are still more than 2,000 boxes left up for grabs in Bishop, but they’re going fast, Chase said.

As always, Thin Mints and Samoas are the biggest sellers, however, Chase said Girls Scouts of the Sierra Nevada has reported that non-chocolate cookies have sold exceptionally well this year – which is unusual. The introduction of the new Lemon-Ups has been a success, with cookie connoisseurs giving it plenty of love.

Lemon-Ups are a crispy lemon cookie baked with messages inspired by Girl Scout entrepreneurs. “I am a go-getter” and “I am an innovator” are among the eight phrases that bring the experience of Girl Scouting to life.

Another recent addition, the gluten free Toffee-Tastic cookie, has been wildly popular this year, Chase said. The Reno-based Girl Scouts of the Sierra Nevada office has reported that they no longer have any more Toffee-Tastic cookies, however, there are still a few cases available from Bishop troops. Chase said that the feedback for the Toffee-Tastic cookie has been enthusiastic, since the cookie is just as delicious as its gluten-filled counterparts.

“It’s just a really good cookie,” Chase said. “It’s been really popular, even with people who aren’t gluten free.”

Through the Girl Scout Cookie Program, girls empower themselves as they earn their own money to put toward a range of experiences, some of which are illustrated on this year’s refreshed cookie packaging – from adventure-packed camping and canoeing, to exploring space science and designing robots, to taking meaningful action to improve girls’ communities.

Every purchase of Girl Scout Cookies makes experiences like these possible for girls in local communities, giving them hands-on opportunities to hone valuable skills like decision making and business ethics, stated Girl Scouts of the Sierra Nevada in a release. Nine in ten Girl Scouts say the cookie program has built their interest in entrepreneurship and given them the skills to succeed.

“We hope everyone is excited to support thousands of young girls across northern Nevada and northeastern California who are participating in a program that will help them hone the entrepreneurial skills that will help them be successful in many different academic and professional pursuits,” said Girl Scouts of the Sierra Nevada Interim CEO Heidi Howe in a release.

Girl Scout cookies can only be purchased from a registered Girl Scout. To find Girl Scouts selling cookies, visit www.gssn.org/findcookies or use the official Girl Scout Cookie Finder app, free on iOS and Android devices.

Photo caption: From left, Girl Scouts Abby Baez, Tatum Colbert, Scarlett Henriquez and Alexis Red Owl sell cookies during this year’s cookie program.

Photo courtesy Jenny Colbert