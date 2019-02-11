This week (Feb. 12 - Feb. 17)

Tuesday, Feb. 12

County supervisors

The Inyo County Board of Supervisors meets in regular session at 10 a.m. The meeting will be held in the Board Chambers at the County Administrative Center in Independence, 224 N. Edwards St.

Bishop Chamber

The Bishop Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors will meet from 10:30 - 11:30 a.m. at the AlaOne Federal Credit Union Conference Room.

Rotary Club of Bishop

The Rotary Club of Bishop meets every Tuesday at noon at Astorga’s Mexican Restaurant. Visitors are always welcome to come for the club’s programs, fellowship, lunch and fun. Lunch is $12. Call DeEtte Johnston at (760) 872-7970 for information about the club.

Narcotics Anonymous

Bishop, 5:30 - 6:30 p.m. Men’s and Women’s separate meetings at First Methodist Church, (in back rooms).

Tonopah, 6 - 7 p.m. Open meeting at Whitney’s Bookshelf, 130 S. Main St.

Indian Creek Westridge

The Indian Creek Westridge CSD will conduct its regular quarterly board of directors meeting at 6 p.m. at the Christian Science Church at the corner of W. Line Street and Grandview Drive, Bishop.

Wednesday, Feb. 13

Bishop Sunrise Rotary Club

Bishop Sunrise Rotary Club meets at 7:11 a.m. at the Northern Inyo Hospital Board Room Annex, 2957 Birch St., Bishop.

NIHD AUXILIARY

Northern Inyo Hospital Auxiliary will meet at 10 a.m. in the Hospital Annex located at 2759 Birch St. All members and friends who are looking for a wonderful volunteer organization whose funds support life-saving equipment for the hospital will be welcomed. For more information call Darla Cummings, (760) 232-1006.

Tri-County Fair Board

The Tri-County Fair Board of Directors will meet at 5 p.m. in the Tallman Pavilion at Tri-County Fairgrounds

Midweek gathering

Midway, midweek gathering for those that are hurting, questioning, depressed, or just seeking answers. New to Bishop conversation and discussion all wrapped in an hour. Every Wednesday evening at 6:30 p.m. at the Church for the Sierras, 251 Sierra St., Bishop. For more information, call Tony, (661) 510-6351 or email pastorfsb@gmail. com.

Narcotics Anonymous

Bishop, 6:30 - 7:30 p.m. Open meeting at First Methodist Church (back room).

Thursday, Feb. 14

Valentine Day luncheon

The Big Pine American Legion Auxiliary Glacier Unit 457 loves their veterans and to honor them, the Auxiliary will be hosting a sweet Valentine Day luncheon starting at noon in the Big Pine Town Hall for all Post, Auxiliary members, and their spouses. For more information and details on membership, meetings, and events please call Rosemarie Todd at 938-2911 or Rick Fields at 760 263-4250.

inyo republican women

The Inyo Republican Women Federated will meet at 11:30 a.m. at Astorga’s Mexican Restaurant. Guests are welcome. For more information call (760) 920-7559.

Friday, Feb. 15

Narcotics Anonymous

Bishop, 6:30 - 7:30 p.m. Topic/open meeting at First Methodist Church (back room).

Saturday, Feb. 16

Overeaters Anonymous

Overeaters Anonymous meets from 10 - 11 a.m. in the Calvary Baptist Church library at 1100 W. Line St., across from the DMV. OA is a 12-step program for people who have problems with food. There are no dues or fees, no weigh-ins or diet plans and no membership requirements. For more information, call or text Marilyn at (760) 920-8013.

Bingo at Senior Center

AARP is offering Bingo at the Bishop Senior Center behind the City Park. Those 18 and older are welcome to attend. Doors open at 5 p.m. No sales after 5:45 p.m. Bingo starts at 6 p.m. For more information, call (760) 873-5839. AARP Bishop Chapter 1514 needs bingo callers and cashiers for Saturday night “Bingo” at the Bishop Senior Center. Call Danielle, (760) 873-5839.

Bunco Time

There will be a Bunco funraiser at 6 p.m. at 484 Short Street, VFW Hall. Tickets, $20 each, can be purchased at the VFW Hall, (760) 873-5770. All proceeds raised will go towards purchasing a new POW flag. Each ticket includes one free well drink or beer. Raffle prizes and silent auctions. For more information, call Tracy, (760) 873-5770, Cheryl, (760) 920-0106, or Becky, (760) 920-2354.

Sweetheart Bingo

There will be a Sweetheart Bingo at 6 p.m. at the American Legion Hall, 201 S. Edwards St., Independence. There will be Bingo, food and drinks; $40 a couple or $25 single. Proceeds support Owens Valley Booster Club. No persons younger than 21 allowed.

Sunday, Feb. 17

Eastside Writing Circle

Eastside Writing Circle meets from 1-2:30 p.m. at The Imagination Lab at 621 W. Line St., No. 204, across the street from Dwayne’s Friendly Pharmacy in Bishop. There are no fees or dues and all ages and skill levels and drop-ins are welcome. Contact Marilyn at (760) 920-8013, marilynbphilip@gmail.com for more information.