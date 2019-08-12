WARRANT ARREST – ALLEN STONE

On Aug 9, at approximately 7:15 a.m., Inyo County Sheriff’s Deputies, and a MINT investigator arrived at a residence on Winuba Lane to serve an arrest warrant on Allen “Ziggy” Stone, a 29-year-old Bishop man.

Deputies attempted to contact Stone in a travel trailer he had been confirmed to be staying in. Stone failed to answer the door and barricaded himself inside. The Special Enforcement Detail was activated to respond, and additional units from CHP and the Bishop Police Department arrived to assist.

Stone exited the travel trailer wearing body armor and holding an improvised explosive device. Stone attempted to detonate the device in his hand while surrounded by family and law enforcement. After a short struggle, Stone was disarmed and taken into custody. No injuries resulted from the incident.

A search of the travel trailer was conducted and an additional improved explosive device was located along with a large amount of handgun and shotgun ammunition. The Inyo County Sheriff’s Office Explosive Ordnance Disposal expert took possession of the improved explosive devices and later defused them.

Stone was transported to the Inyo County Jail and booked on the existing Inyo County felony warrant and additional charges of: attempted murder, assault likely to produce gross bodily injury, possession of destructive device, possession of materials with intent to make destructive device, attempt to ignite any destructive devise with intent to injure, obstructing or resisting executive officer using threats force or violence, felon in possession of body armor, felon in possession of ammunition, violation felony probation, obstruct or resist officer. Stone’s bail has been set at $650,000.