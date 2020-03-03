Walking with a doc
Tuesday, March 3, 2020
BISHOP, CA
Dr. Michael W. Phillips hosted Walk With a Doc Saturday behind Northern Inyo Hospital. Before the walk, participants discussed ways to prevent spreading germs. Giving each other “the elbow” instead of shaking hands were, from left, Dr. Michael W. Phillips, Dan Goodwin and his dog Cody, Debbie Core, Susie Goss with her dog Red, MC Hubbard, Jack England with his dog Dudley, and Paul and Barbara Laughon.
Photo by Gayla Wolf/The Honey Bee
