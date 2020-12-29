Virtual swearing-in ceremony for county offices set for Jan. 4

The Inyo County Clerk/Recorder and Registrar of Voters Office would like to inform the public that there will be a virtual swearing-in ceremony for the following elected offices:

Supervisor, 2nd District

Supervisor, 4th District

Supervisor, 5th District

on Monday, Jan. 4, at noon. The public is welcome to attend. Immediately following the ceremony, the supervisors will say a few words and there will be time for the public to virtually socialize with the supervisors. Please have a cupcake, cookie, or a sweet of your choice to celebrate their swearing in.

Visit https://elections.inyocounty.us/news/ for the Zoom link to access the Virtual Swearing in Ceremony or email wcain@inyocounty.us. Please contact the Inyo County Clerk/Recorder & Registrar of Voters office at (760) 878-0224 for more information.