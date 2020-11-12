Victims of double homicide in Mono County identified
The Mono County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday released the names of the two individuals who were found shot to death on the side of U.S. Highway 395 near Bridgeport early Monday morning.
The victims have been identified as husband and wife, William Adrian Larsen, 35, and Yesenia Larsen, 30, both from Burbank, California.
A Caltrans snowplow driver observed the two bodies on the shoulder of the highway just before 6:30 a.m. Monday approximately 10 miles north of Bridgeport. The highway was immediately closed, and personnel from the Mono County Sheriffs’ Office (MCSO) and California Highway Patrol (CHP) quickly responded to investigate. It was determined that the man and woman had been murdered, and MCSO has taken the lead on the homicide investigation.
The crime appears to be specific and targeted, and there is no threat to the community of Bridgeport. Additional details will be released as they become available, provided the investigation will not be compromised.
Category: