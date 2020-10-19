Vehicle crashes into parked car, house
Monday, October 19, 2020
BISHOP, CA
A 20-year-old Bishop man at about 11 p.m. Sunday lost control of the vehicle he was driving, crashing it into a parked car and residence on the 300 block of Clarke Street, according to the Bishop Police Department.
The driver had to be extricated. He and his adult passenger were transported to the hospital and admitted for various non-life-threatening injuries.
Alcohol and marijuana were found inside the suspect vehicle. No one inside the residence was injured.
The DUI/collision investigation is ongoing.
Those who have any information about this incident are advised to contact the Bishop Police Department, (760) 873-5866.
