Vaccinations in Inyo County
By:
Register Staff
Tuesday, January 5, 2021
INYO COUNTY, CA
COVID-19 vaccinations continue throughout Inyo County, through the efforts of Northern Inyo Healthcare District and the Inyo County Department of Health and Human Services, focusing on emergency first responders, health care workers who deal directly with COVID-19 and staff and residents at senior citizen facilities with the initial batch of the vaccines. Officials anticipate that the vaccine will not be available to the general public for another few months.An NIHD presentation on the vaccine is available at www.NIH.org. Look for a blue banner at the top of the home page.
Photos by Barbara Laughon/Northern Inyo Healthcare District
