UPDATED (July 25) Remains found on Old Spanish Trail

On July 24 the Lone Pine Coroner made contact with next of kin for both deceased persons located on July 22 off of Old Spanish Trail, approximately six miles southwest of Charleston View. The female has been identified as Yvonne Blanco, a 69-year-old woman from the Cayman Islands. The male has been identified as Blanco’s husband, Keith Henderman, a 74-year-old man from the Cayman Islands.

On July 22 Inyo County Sheriff’s Deputies, members of MINT (Major Investigations and Narcotics Team), Inyo County District Attorney Investigators, and the Lone Pine Coroner responded to a remote area off of Old Spanish Trail, for a report of two deceased persons outside a parked vehicle. The Coroner believes the bodies were in this location for approximately 24 hours prior to discovery.

Investigations confirmed that the vehicle was a rental out of Las Vegas; it was a black 2019 Toyota RAV4. At this time there is an open investigation in order to determine whether there was foul play involved. Both Blanco and Henderman will have forensic autopsies performed out of Inyo County.

If anyone has information that is connected to this case please contact the Inyo County Sheriff’s Office at 760-878-0383, option 4.

