Upcoming events at the Eastern Sierra Tri-County Fairgrounds

Led Zepagain

Get the LED OUT!! The Tri-County Fairgrounds just booked Led Zeppelin's Highest Regarded Tribute Band for Saturday, Nov. 14, at the Tri-County Fairgrounds Drive-In Concert Series!! Led Zepagain is touted as the most authentic representation of Led Zeppelin in the world today; 4:30 p.m. - 8 p.m.; $50. For more information, go to https://tricountyfair.com/event/led-zepagain/

We Love Selena

Live drive-in concert from the tribute band to Selena - Queen of Tejano Music. WE LOVE SELENA! Tickets are $40/car. Gates open at 2 p.m. Nov. 15, show starts at 3 p.m. with an experience you and your family will never forget. Enjoy the incredible voice echoing throughout Bishop.

"Stone Locals"

Patagonia’s new feature length climbing film, "Stone Locals" is about five international climbers who are pillars in their local climbing community. Who are your Stone Locals? #BishopFaceLift Join together during the day on Nov. 17 to clean up with Bishop Climbers Coalition, then meet up for a drive-in movie at the Tri-County Fairgrounds; tickets, $20 per car or volunteers who meet at the fairgrounds between 8 - 10 a.m. to clean up around Bishop can get a free ticket to the 6 p.m. movie showing. Gates open at 5 p.m.