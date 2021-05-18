Unidentified woman killed in single-vehicle accident
An unidentified 22-year-old female was killed when the vehicle she was driving collided into a guardrail Monday on U.S. Highway 395 near State Road 168, north of Big Pine, according to the California Highway Patrol Bishop Area Office.
The report states that the female was driving a black Dodge Ram pickup on Monday, “at an unknown time,” northbound on the highway, north of State Road 168.
“For unknown reasons, the driver allowed the vehicle to travel onto the right shoulder, where it collided with the guardrail,” the report states.
The driver swerved back to the left, causing the vehicle to travel across the northbound and southbound lanes and onto the southbound shoulder, according to the report.
The vehicle collided with the concrete guardrail, overturned and rolled into the canal to the west of the highway.
The driver was fatally injured in the collision, the report states.
The Inyo County Coroner’s Office will be releasing the female’s identification.
An investigation into the incident was ongoing Tuesday, the agency reported.
