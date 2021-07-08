Unidentified man killed in accident in Death Valley

An unidentified Beufort, South Carolina, man was killed Monday in a single-vehicle accident in Death Valley, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The 42-year-old man was driving a Toyota Tundra truck westbound on SR-190 approximately five miles east of Panamint Valley Road and west of Towne Pass. at about 8 p.m. Monday. This area is in/near Death Valley National Park within an unincorporated part of Inyo County.

For an unknown reason the driver and solo occupant allowed the truck to travel off the roadway onto the dirt shoulder of westbound SR-190 while in a descending left-hand turn. The truck then traveled across the roadway and onto the eastbound dirt shoulder where it overturned. The truck came to rest in the terrain south of SR-190 and sustained major damage.

Emergency personnel from Death Valley National Park responded to the scene and the unrestrained driver was found to have sustained fatal injuries.

This collision is under investigation by Bishop Area CHP.