Tri-County fair canceled

The Eastern Sierra Tri-County Fair Board of Directors voted unanimously to cancel the 2020 fair during its meeting Monday, and though they all said the decision was necessary, it was nonetheless heartbreaking.

“I’ve been working with the county Health Department almost on a daily basis trying to come up with different ideas, laying awake at night trying to come up with ideas, and doing anything possible to try to make something work, and unfortunately it’s just not going to happen,” said fairgrounds CEO Jen McGuire. “Canceling the fair – we saw it coming, but to have to do this is sad. It’s what we build up for all year long. I just want the community to know, we tried absolutely everything we possibly could to make it happen.”

The fair, which would have taken place Sept. 3-6, is an annual tradition in the Eastern Sierra, with highlights like the stiffly competitive pie contest, carnival Midway, Indian tacos and of course the Destruction Derby. Each of the fair board members expressed how heartbreaking the decision to cancel is for them.

“Jen has worked ever since our last fair, trying to get new events, new ideas and new vendors for the fair this year,” said board President Judy Waggoner. “She put her heart and soul into trying to figure out what we can do, and she’s put countless hours trying to figure out what and how we could do a fair. It’s so disappointing to her, and to all of us in the Owens Valley community, not just Bishop. We all look forward to the fair every year. It’s just heartbreaking to know we have to cancel it, but this is beyond our control.”

“I can’t say enough about Jen and what she’s done,” said board member Joanne Parsons, also praising the fair office staff and volunteers. “I’ve never seen anyone work so hard for this community and our fair and the other organizations. It’s really incredible.”

While the fair has officially been canceled, McGuire said she continues to work on bringing COVID-19-compliant events, such as the weekend drive-in movies that have been wildly popular, to help continue to bring in revenue for the fairgrounds.

Meanwhile, the horse show, rodeo and other popular arena events may take place at a later date.