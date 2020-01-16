'Tremors' returns to Inyo County Staurday
By:
Register Staff
Thursday, January 16, 2020
LONE PINE, CA
LONE PINE – The Museum of Western Film History will be hosting “Tremors: Return to Perfection 2020, 30th Anniversary Reunion and Celebration” Jan. 18 - Jan. 19. This is a special limited event, only 100 tickets available. The $150 ticket price includes: panel discussion, movie screening with Q&A, movie location site tour, round table discussions and a special effects presentation. Visit http://www.museumofwesternfilmhistory.org for more information.
The panelists include writers and directors, a special effects presentation/demo, movie site location tours and movie screenings.
