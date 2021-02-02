Treasure hunting awaits at St. Timothy’s Attic

Stepping into St. Timothy’s Attic thrift store has always been like embarking on a treasure hunt in grandma’s attic. When the pandemic forced the shop’s volunteers to close for a time, they decided to complete-ly reorganize the entire store. Now, with the influx in donations of quality second-hand items from the community, the shop has even more to offer than ever before. “Our idea was to improve the shopping experience for our customers,” said Arlene Webster, one of the thrift store volunteers. “When it became obvious we would need to close because of COVID, we decided to take this time to make the changes.” The Attic, as it is lovingly called by volunteers and loyal shoppers alike, has been closed for three weeks. It will be re-opening officially at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

One of the new additions is a rack specifically dedicated to higher quality items, such as genuine leather jackets, or items that still have tags attached. The back room has some small furniture pieces, shoes, purses and scarves, and the book section has been completely rearranged by genre to make searching for the perfect read easier for customers. Over in the glassware room, there is an entire collection of angel figurines, coffee mugs, and kitchen gad-gets. In addition to its eclectic book selection and glassware display, the shop now features an extensive section of second-hand craft supplies, such as unused yarn and fabric. And of course, the Attic has fashion items for women, men and kids, along with toys. The shop does have a limited supply of electronic appliances and décor pieces, but does not accept donations of computers or TVs. The volunteers try to make sure all of the electronic merchandise is tested and is in working order. While scoring a beautiful scarf, collectable glass figurine or leather jacket is a win for the Attic’s shoppers, the true purpose of the thrift store is to raise funds for St. Timothy Anglican Church’s many community outreaches. The shop provides aid to several local agencies, including Wild Iris Family Crisis Center, Inyo County WIC, Round Valley Elementary School, Freedom In Motion and many others. Last summer, as California battled more than a million acres of wildfire, St. Timothy’s sent a donation of more than $2,000 to a volunteer fire department in Butte County that lost its fire station in the wildfires. “We’ve gotten a lot of donations, so we’re doing well, and most important-ly, we’ve been able to help a lot of people,” said volunteer Sarah Sheehan. “That’s the best part.” St. Timothy’s Attic is located at 137 E. Line St. in the Elks’ parking lot. For more information, call (760) 873-8974. The new hours for the Attic are noon to 5 p.m. Monday, closed Tuesday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and closed Sunday.

Joyce Sanderson and Arlene Webster, Saint Timothy’s Attic volunteers, show off some of the shop’s merchandise in the newly reorganized craft supply section at the shop, which will reopen Wednesday after a three-week closure.

Saint Timothy’s Attic volunteer Sarah Sheehan was responsible for reorganizing the book selection at the shop.

Photos by Kristina Blüm Justice