Train rides at Laws Museum Saturday, June 12

Laws Railroad Museum and Historic Site will again be offering train rides in the historic Death Valley Railroad Brill car on Saturday June 12. The museum and all the exhibits will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and train rides will start at 10 a.m. and run until about 3 p.m.

Because of Public Health Department restrictions due to the pandemic, face masks are still required for rides, and social distancing required in the waiting and ticketing areas. The train rides will be operating at 50% capacity and the times between rides will be spaced out to allow for necessary sanitizing.

Tickets are still $5 per person, children younger than 13 years old free when accompanied by an adult. Take a break from the California High School Rodeo Championships activities, bring a picnic, and spend the day visiting all the exhibits at Laws Museum.

The complete train ride schedule for the balance of the year can be found on the museum's website at www.lawsmuseum.org or by contacting the Laws Railroad Museum and

Historic Site at (760) 873-5950. Private charter rides are available in the Brill car, or “Old Smokey,” mine train. Inquire at the museum about availability for event.

Laws Railroad Museum and Historical Site is honored to be here to preserve the rich history of the Owens Valley community.

Laws Museum is open from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. seven days a week.

Masks must be worn in addition to social distancing. Only six customers at a time in the reception center/gift shop. Limit one family unit within all display areas.

The museum is located 4.5 miles north of Bishop on Highway 6.